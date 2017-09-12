Prep Roundup: Tigers finish 4th, Lady Tigers take 8th at Northwest Arizona Invite

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy swim team dealt with its fair share of Mother Nature last Saturday as it hosted the Northwest Arizona Invitational at Centennial Pool.

The invite started with 13 teams, but only nine competed after lightning forced a nearly two-hour delay that resulted in a 7:55 p.m. end time.

“Not even the storm of the year could stop us from completing our AIA State Qualifying Invitational,” said Academy head coach Teri Rose. “We probably had about 500 people to disperse when the storm hit. Centennial Park was packed. Buses pulled up out front of the pool for shelter.”

The Tigers ended up finishing fifth, while the Lady Tigers were eighth. Overall, the Academy placed fifth with 112 points.

Nic Depner led the Tigers as the sophomore finished first in the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:08.86) and 500-yard freestyle (5:12.57). Teammates Kaden Bean, James Scholl and Alec Rose gave the Academy points in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

“Freshman Joe Caton was a breakout scorer in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke,” Rose said. “The boys dropped 11 seconds in their 200-medley relay and 20 seconds in the 400-freestyle relay.”

For the Lady Tigers, Callie Wright swam a 3:11.55 for seventh in the 200-yard IM and bettered her time in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:26.28 for seventh place.

“As coaches we preach mental toughness, resolve and overcoming difficult situations,” said Mohave head coach Ed Catalfamo. “We got to measure all of that Saturday and the kids exceeded our expectations.”

Mohave was the overall meet winner with 546 points, with the Lady T-birds taking first and the T-birds placing second.

The Academy is back in action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Del E. Webb Wellness Center.

Cross Country

At Prescott High, the Lee Williams cross country team competed in the Ray Wherley Invite last Saturday and the Lady Vols took second, while the Vols were seventh.

“I was very proud of the girls team, they did a great job,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “Boulder Creek, the team that beat us, is a Division I school. Our new girls are improving and making inroads into the top few.”

Meah Wilson led the Lady Vols in 14th (23:16.72), followed by Alize Hecker in 15th (23:37.06), Shayla Mayberry in 17th (24:05.81) and Alexis Hecker in 19th.

Zach Tempert led the Vols in 23rd at 19:53.50, while Daryl Bland was 28th (20:06.02) and Cayden Robles was 34th.

“In the boys races, I made the decision to run Drew Cardiff and Cade Cantrell in the frosh/soph race,” Abraham said. “Drew ran our fastest time of the day. Cade’s time placed him in the top seven on a pretty strong returning team. I put a few boys on varsity to give them some experience at that level.”

Lee Williams travels to Parker today.