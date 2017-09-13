Horoscope | September 13, 2017

Birthdays: Niall Horan, 24; Ben Savage, 37; Jean Smart, 66; Jacqueline Bisset, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Partnerships should be handled with care. What appears to be an opportunity may also require you to take on added responsibilities that are difficult to fit into your schedule.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rely on past experiences when someone asks for help. Offering solutions is one thing, but paying for someone’s mistake is another.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Redo your resume or clear a space at home conducive to developing a skill or learning about new techniques or technology. Making upgrades will lead to a new opportunity.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Underlying problems will surface if you or someone you are close to withholds information. Dealing with institutions will be a slow process.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Fix up your surroundings or change the way you do things. Look at your professional options and consider the best ways to earn a living using your skills.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Face challenges head-on. Look for alternative ways to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Make changes that will bring about new beginnings or opportunities. Make adjustments to build greater confidence and secure your future.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Limit your spending and focus on your work and how best to earn more. A career change or finding a way to lower your overhead will give you greater freedom to express and follow through with your goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Reconnecting with someone from your past will lead to emotional uncertainty. It’s best to be open regarding your feelings and intentions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Business trips or educational pursuits will give you plenty to think about. Don’t feel like you have to make a quick decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to have some fun with the ones you love and a romantic evening with your favorite squeeze. A makeover, new hairstyle or trendy outfit will meet with approval and plenty of compliments.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A willingness to listen will buy you the time to think matters through. Talking to someone you love and trust will help clear your head.