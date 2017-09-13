Letter | Experian, Equifax

Two years ago I was one of 15 million T-Mobile customers who had their data stolen. The breach actually occurred in the data files of Experian. They gave me two years free identity monitoring, which expires in October.

Now they are reminding me if I want to continue getting it I need to pay, which I am not going to since I have another service which does a duplicate service.

This latest theft of data by Equifax seems worse, as 143 million people have been affected.

Three CEOs’s sold stock while the company sat on the news for over a month. Sounds like insider trading there, or worse, did someone in the company give access to hackers knowing the result would cause a shock to the companies stock and subsequently sold their stock for a profit motive?

I hope the government is investigating this. I smell a skunk in the wood pile.

Ralph Hill - Kingman