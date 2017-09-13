Letter | J.P. Beck: Why tear up the American flag?

Thursday morning as I was about to enter the Visitor’s Center, I noticed the American flag was not flying.

Upon entering and being greeted by two delightful ladies behind the counter, I asked why the flag wasn’t up. It was explained that over the weekend the rope on the pole had been cut; the flag removed and destroyed. They were extremely upset as was I.

On Monday pieces of the flag were found scattered around the parking lot.

What? No, this is not possible. This is not L.A., Berkeley or some other anti-everything radical city or university. How could this happen in the fiercely patriotic city of Kingman, Arizona?

This is our flag; the cherished symbol of our beloved country. The dear ladies also said that drifters had been making the parking lot one of their shelters at night. This could explain what happened to the flag, but why?

One reason of course, neither the city nor the county will try to find the funding for our already over burdened law enforcement agencies. What a disgrace.