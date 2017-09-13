Letter | More turbulent times in history

A few weeks ago in the Havasu News Herald, a Lake Havasu City resident was quoted as saying that this year is the most turbulent year in world history. Hopefully, this person was misquoted. Either that or they deserve a D-minus in history.

I would hope that most thinking people would agree that the years 1914-1918 and the years 1939-1945 were a great deal more turbulent than this year of our Lord, 2017.

A short while ago, President Donald Trump disappointed me. In his talk about Afghanistan, I was hoping he was going to order all of our military personnel to leave that country. We have had a military presence in that country for 16 years with no end in sight.

During World War II, we were fighting sovereign nations. At the end of the war, the leaders of Japan and Germany signed terms of surrender. But in Afghanistan we are fighting a rogue band of thugs. Exactly how will we know when we have won this war?

As an aside, how many Americans give a darn about the war?

A good percentage of people are so obsessed with their ever-present smartphones that I doubt if they are concerned about a war going on halfway around the world.

Gary Meese - Lake Havasu City