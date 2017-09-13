Obituary | Warren Smith

Warren Smith, 88, met Jesus face-to-face on August 25, 2017. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Howard and Margaret Smith. After graduation from Moody Bible Institute, he and his family were called by the Lord to work with the Navajo Indians in Chinle, Arizona. Later, they moved to Seligman where he was a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church and a preacher/teacher at Calvary Hogan Mission on Route 66. After that, they moved to Kingman. Finally, 1 1/2 years ago they moved to Tucson.

Warren is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; Joyce Klingener Smith, daughters; Terri Smith, Linda Lee (Russell), his son; Steve Smith (Shari); grandchildren; Becky Raymond (Doug), Russell Lee (Tanya), Joshua Smith, and Renee Constantine (Vince); Great-grandchildren, Ashley, Abi, Aleah, Rory and Stefon.

A memorial service will be held at Agape Baptist Church, 22385 W. Picacho, Seligman, Arizona, on September 16 at 1 p.m. officiated by Clifford Shaw and Clark Brown.