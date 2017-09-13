Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers defeat Lady Bulldogs

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team hosted Kingman High School Tuesday night and picked up a 3-0 win (25-12, 25-4, 25-11).

“It was a team effort,” said Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “These girls play well together. … They worked on some new ideas in the second and third sets and it was an improvement.”

The Lady Bulldogs did jump out to a 2-0 lead in the opening set, but the Academy quickly responded to take an 8-5 advantage and force a Kingman timeout.

While the Lady Tigers extended their lead to 16-5 on the way to a 1-0 advantage in the match, Lady Bulldogs head coach Molly Creagh was pleased with the team’s effort.

“I thought the girls did a great job communicating with each other and worked really hard to use their three touches rather than speeding up the play,” she said.

The Academy didn’t allow Kingman (0-4) to find its groove in Set 2, cruising to a convincing win. The Lady Tigers then finished off the match in Set 3 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

“The girls were focused on playing the game in the correct manner by setting up their hitters,” McCord said. “There were a lot of balls hit with no chance of a return.”

The Academy will look to keep it rolling with a 6 p.m. match Thursday at home against Lake Havasu, while the Lady Bulldogs are also in action at 6 p.m. on the road against Parker.

Over the weekend, both squads competed in the Mary Jo Goldey Invite in Lake Havasu City. The Lady Tigers won four matches in a row against Laughlin, Yuma Catholic, Lee Williams and San Luis.

“By the end of the day we were in the semis with Lake Havasu, Lee Williams and Mohave,” McCord said. “These are all bigger schools and we competed well.”

Kingman, meanwhile, picked up a win over Laughlin.

“They did a great job transitioning on the court no matter what new lineup I created with each new game, and they played hard every match,” Creagh said. “This tournament gave my newer varsity members more confidence on the court.”