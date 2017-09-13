Prep Volleyball: Lady Vols drop 3-1 loss to Coconino

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team gave Coconino all it could handle Tuesday night, but unfortunately the Lady Vols fell short in a 3-1 loss, (25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15) in their 4A Grand Canyon region opener at LWHS.

“The first game kind of took the wind out of our sails,” said Lee Williams head coach Julia Lasiloo. “… If we would have finished that game, I think we would have the momentum and not been so scared to play rather than force things do happen.”

The Lady Vols (4-1, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) did appear to have the momentum on their side late in the opening set. However, Lee Williams could only score one point after the set was tied at 21-21.

Despite the setback, the Lady Vols jumped out to an early advantage in the second set and led 9-6 to force a Coconino timeout.

The break from the action proved to help the Lady Panthers, as they rallied for 13 straight points to take a 19-9 lead on their way to the win and a 2-0 lead in the match.

Lee Williams put the second set in the past though, never trailing in a commanding 25-19 victory in Set 3. Coconino did tie the set on a few occasions and rally to make it interesting at the end, but the Lady Vols held on to cut its deficit to 2-1 in the match.

“To see them battle the way they did is remarkable,” Lasiloo said. “… I feel we were the better team tonight. We caused a lot of mistakes on ourselves and that’s what cost us those three games.”

Miscues definitely cost Lee Williams in the fourth set, as it fell into a 20-8 hole and couldn’t inch any closer than 22-14 to drop its first loss of the season.

Tori Logan led the Lady Vols with eight kills, while Sadie Snay added seven and Ashley Sahawneh finished with six kills. Snay had a team-high 17 digs, followed by Logan with 15 and Lorelei Fernandez with 14 digs.

Lee Williams will look to bounce back today as it travels to Flagstaff High for a 6 p.m. match.

“I think Flagstaff will be the same capacity as Coconino,” Lasiloo said. “I think we’ll do well. We just have to fix a few things in practice and we’ll be alright.”

Over the weekend, the Lady Vols traveled to the Mary Jo Goldey Invite in Lake Havasu City and took second place after falling to Mohave in the championship game.

“We took them to three and battled hard,” Lasiloo said. “All the girls played well. It’s a long day. It’s tough to fight through all that and still come out where we were at.”