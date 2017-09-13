Senators introduce Hualapai Tribe Water Rights

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) introduced S.1770, The Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act to settle the water rights claims of the Hualapai Tribe. The major water settlement bill will deliver a greater degree of certainty for water users throughout Arizona and provide the Hualapai Tribe with opportunities for economic growth.

Specifically, this bill would ratify a settlement agreement negotiated between the Hualapai Tribe, the State of Arizona, and several water providers in the state. Under the agreement, the Hualapai Tribe would quantify their Colorado River rights and accept 4,000 acre-feet per year of water from the Colorado River. Having this agreement in place would ensure that the tribe’s previously outstanding water claims could not potentially displace water used to serve 5 million water customers that also rely on the Colorado and Verde Rivers.

As a result of the settlement, the Hualapai Tribe will receive authorization for infrastructure projects that would provide a reliable water source at Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs to help create economic growth for the tribe and in the surrounding area. Currently, Grand Canyon West employs approximately 300 tribal members and 300 non-tribal members and attracts over 1,000,000 visitors annually.

“This landmark settlement protects Arizonans from a shortage in Lake Mead through proactive water management and ensures continued, reliable access to water throughout the state,” Flake said. “I am especially pleased that in settling this claim, the Hualapai Tribe will finally gain the ability to put its water right to use and grow its economy.”

“I’m proud to cosponsor legislation to complete the Hualapai Tribe’s much-needed water settlement,” McCain said. “I thank Senator Flake for his leadership on this issue, which is critical to safeguarding the Hualapai Tribe’s water supplies and growing the local economy.”

“The Hualapai Tribe is proud to be the leader in economic development in northwest Arizona, and we know the prosperity of our people benefits so many others,” said Hualapai Chairman Dr. Damon R. Clarke. “The Hualapai people, including our past chairs and tribal council members, have worked previously with many other stakeholders to help us reach this next phase of our growth. And now we are grateful to Sen. Flake, Sen. McCain and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) for their vision of economic growth for the Hualapai Tribe, Mohave County and the State of Arizona. We stand behind their efforts and are ready to work with Congress to ensure the passage of the needed legislation.”

“The settlement of tribal water-rights claims has long been a top strategic priority for the state. The resolution of the Hualapai Tribe’s water-rights claims, including its claims to Colorado River water, is a major step to providing long-term certainty to water-users throughout the State,” said Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke. “This settlement will allow the Hualapai Tribe to enjoy the assurance of a secure and dependable water supply to its communities.”

“With the adoption of Resolution No. 2017-063 at our May 15 meeting, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously conveyed their support of this water settlement and encouraged the Arizona Congressional Delegation to pursue passage of this legislation,” said Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Watson. “Mohave County recognizes that the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act of 2017 will allow the Tribe to create hundreds of jobs for both residents of the Hualapai Reservation and non-reservation residents of Mohave County.”

– Information provided by Senator Flake’s office.