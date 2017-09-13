Suspicious fires set over past several days

KINGMAN - A suspicious fire destroyed an outbuilding adjacent to an unoccupied single-wide mobile home in Butler Tuesday.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District received a report of a structure fire at 11:34 p.m. and responded with the fire chief, a battalion chief, and two engine companies to the 3800 Block of Butler Avenue. A total of eight firefighters responded, including two NACFD support volunteers. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office provided support at the fire.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious based on evidence found on scene, according to NACFD. No suspects were detained during the fire and the investigation continues.



“It appears that once again we are having suspicious fires ignited by an unknown person or persons,” said NACFD Fire Chief Wayne Eder. “Any information that the public can provide regarding this or other fires would be greatly appreciated.”

This fire followed a dumpster fire that is also considered suspicious. During the late night Friday hours or early Saturday morning, a dumpster fire appeared to be intentionally set at a business in the 3100 block of Airway Avenue, according to Kingman Police Department. The only damage was reported to be to the dumpster.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234; or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.” You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.

- Information provided by NACFD and KPD