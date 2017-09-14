Dear Abby | Pressure from boyfriend spurs teen to question relationship

Dear Abby: I am a 16-year-old girl in a somewhat happy relationship. When I first started dating my boyfriend, he was all about it, as was I. But now it seems like he’s only interested in sex. He’s always asking me to send him videos and pictures of myself nude, and I just keep telling him I’m not ready for anything like that. I also don’t think he is understanding my comfort zone about the topic of us having sex.

I have told my friends. They say I’m in an unhealthy relationship because he might pressure me into something I don’t want to do. So now, I’m debating whether or not to break up with him. Do you think I should stay with him or break up with him? – Teen In Edmonton

Dear Teen: Your friends are right. This romance doesn’t appear to be headed anywhere healthy.

Naked pictures are considered pornographic and could get you and that young man in serious trouble. Surely you are aware that once something gets on the internet, it’s in the public domain forever.

Your resolve not to have sex may be rock solid, but even granite can eventually be eroded by a constant drip of water. Don’t think for one moment he doesn’t understand how you feel about not having sex with him. If he cared about your comfort zone, he would stop bringing the subject up and trying to wear you down. Because he persists, you should break up with him.

Dear Abby: I have been divorced for eight years and have a wonderful, kindhearted 13-year-old son. My ex-husband was supposed to pay some form of child support, but has never given me a dime.

I have come to accept his selfishness, but a month ago he “borrowed” $130 from my son’s piggy bank – hard-earned money his relatives gave him for doing chores, getting good grades and birthday gifts. My son has asked his father to return the money, but it has been more than a month and his dad keeps making excuses.

What advice can I give my son on how to get his money back, or is it gone forever? –Piggy Bank Robbery

Dear Robbery: That your ex would steal money from his son and stonewall about returning it is shameful. Tell your son you are sorry his father let him down, and the money likely won’t be returned.