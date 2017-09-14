Donations sought for Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 program

The Mohave County Sheriffs K-9 Foundation is seeking donations as an ongoing effort to help support the MCSO K-9 Program.

All donations will be utilized for training, purchase of the dogs, food, vet care and all other associated costs and will be handled through the foundation.

As part of fundraising, the foundation continues to partner with individuals and businesses. During each Wednesday of September as part of bike night, Hooch’s Kingman Grille, 2215 E. Butler Ave., is conducting a 50/50 drawing and one half will be donated to helping the K-9 program.

A car show to benefit the foundation is being hosted by Mohave Market Place, 5480 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave Nov. 5.

The entry fee is $25 and the first 100 entries will receive a plaque and goodie bag.

For further information about the car show, call Chuck Pangus at 928-234-6621 or Karen Pangus at 928-234-6623.

MCSO currently has Deputy Sam Ruiz and his partner, Thor, who work the isolated Yucca area. Deputies Kevin Gunnoe, John Wilson, Jeremy Felish and Kelly McCool, along with their canine partners, will be heading to New Mexico to participate in the six-week K-9 Services training school that begins Sept. 18.

“We are going to rely on the support of the foundation as they are invaluable to the success of the program,” said Sheriff Doug Schuster. “People are very excited countywide about our K-9 program. I, too, am very excited about it. I look forward to deploying these K-9s in an ongoing effort to reduce crime, especially drug-related activity.”

The MCSO K-9 Program receives no funding from the county and operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

People who would like further information about Mohave County Sheriffs K-9 Foundation, would like to host a fundraiser event or would like to make a tax deductable donation to the MCSO K-9 Program, can call foundation board members John Sanchelli at 651-270-0920, Dennis Ahlemeir at 310-525-6907 or Cheri Ahlemeir at 928-754-1948.