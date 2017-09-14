Horoscopes: Sept. 14, 2017

Birthdays: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 46; Robert Herjavec, 55; Melissa Leo, 57; Sam Neill, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Troubles at home will mount if you overreact or show inconsistency. Look inward and focus on being the best you can be instead of looking for fault in others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Size up whatever situation you face before you take action. You’ll be prone to overreact or be faced with someone who does.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to what’s being said, but don’t feel the need to make a decision just because someone is pressuring you. Do your due diligence and check all your options before you make a change that could end up being costly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and clear up any problems that may surface due to your past actions. Refuse to make an impulsive decision or let anyone pressure you into something you don’t fully understand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of personal business. Don’t reveal information that infringes on your privacy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan your actions carefully. Detail and precision should dictate how you plan to get ahead.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you ask others to do things. Being insensitive will cause others to get the wrong idea or choose to back away from you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take the initiative to organize and plan your day. Use innovative ideas and utilize your strengths to ensure that you get the most out of whatever you pursue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Negotiate on your own behalf. Your ability to size up situations and bring the best alternatives to everyone’s attention will put you in a good position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Partnerships should be looked at seriously. Consider the best way to protect your assets and your reputation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take the time to update documents that need to be renewed. Taking care of responsibilities at home and at work will help you ward off any problems with rules, regulations or the powers that be.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It’s a new day and a good time to revisit some of the issues you were faced with earlier in the week. Put pressure on someone you believe needs to step up and do his or her part.