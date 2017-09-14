Mohave Community College accepting applications for District 4 seat

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is accepting applications for the vacant District 4 seat, filling the remaining 16 months of Jon Longoria’s term, who was arrested in August for alleged drug possession.

Anyone interested in becoming a board member should send a letter of interest and resume to Mohave County Educational Service Center, P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, Arizona 86401.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 18, at which time Mohave County Schools Superintendent Mike File will review the information and select candidates for interviews. Email applications are accepted at Michael.File@mohavecounty.us.

“It’s up to the individual to send a letter of interest and resume and how they think they’ll be a good board member, and I’ll take the information in and review it,” File said. Not everyone will be interviewed.

The MCC board of directors met Sept. 8 and voted to have the superintendent seek nominations to fill the remaining 16 months of the District 4 term until the 2018 election. File posted notices at the college campus and at the Mohave County Administrative Building.

The District 4 vacancy also leaves the 2017 board secretary position unfilled until January. The officer-elect takes that office immediately.

Before applying, contact Mohave County Voter Registration at 928-753-0701 to confirm that you are registered to vote in District 4.