Miss North Dakota crowned Miss America

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (AP) – Miss North Dakota, a 23-year-old who said President Donald Trump was wrong to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, was named Miss America 2018 in Atlantic City.

Cara Mund topped a field of 51 contestants to win the crowd in the New Jersey seaside resort, where most of the 97 Miss Americas have been selected.

In one of her onstage interviews, Mund said Trump was wrong to withdraw the U.S. from the climate accord aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.

"It's a bad decision," she said. "There is evidence that climate change is existing, and we need to be at that table."

In an interview with The Associated Press before preliminary competition began, Mund, an Ivy League graduate from Brown University who is headed to law school, said her goal is to be the first woman elected governor of her state.

Meeting with reporters after winning the crown, Mund stood her ground, saying she wanted first and foremost to give a real answer to the question.

"I wasn't really afraid if my opinion wasn't the opinion of my judges," she said. "Miss America needs to have an opinion and she needs to know what's happening in the current climate."

She's not concerned about any pushback from President Trump, who said the Paris accord was a bad deal economically for the United States and who also called global warming a hoax.

"He is our president and we need to support him," Mund said. "I may not agree with all of his opinions, but that doesn't mean I'm not going to support the president."