Mule deer poached near Kingman

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of a mule deer near Kingman.

The doe was found in a wash near the Rancho Santa Fe subdivision, located in Game Management Unit 16A. It appears archery equipment was used to kill the animal, which was left to waste.

“Evidence was collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a critical role in finding those responsible,” said Cody Johnston, wildlife manager. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Johnston estimates the animal was killed between Sept. 2 and Sept. 4.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/thief, and refer to case #17-003542. Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $500 in this case. Callers can remain anonymous upon request.

- Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department