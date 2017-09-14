National POW Day ceremony to be held Friday at Fairgrounds

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is for everyone, and veterans are not excluded.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Mohave County Chapter 975 will hold a brief ceremony as part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day to honor the military members who have not yet made it home from America’s wars. The ceremony will be at noon Friday at the Mohave County Fairground bandstand area. U.S. Air Force Reserve Chaplain Paul Pitts will host the ceremony.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 82,478 Americans who have fought in wars since World War II are still missing. There are more than 300 Missing in Action service members from Arizona, according to Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council President Pat Farrell.

Family members of a POW/MIA service members are invited to say a few words on behalf of the missing.

For questions, call JAVC at 928-716-3001.

- Information provided by Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council