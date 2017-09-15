Finalists announced for Andy Awards

KINGMAN – Finalists have been announced for the 40th annual Andy Awards that recognize excellence and achievement by individuals and businesses in the community.

The awards will be presented at 6 p.m. Monday at Beale Celebrations in advance of Kingman’s Andy Devine Days. The rodeo queen and princess will hand out the awards.

The year’s event is sponsored by Kingman Regional Medical Center, with individual awards sponsored by community businesses.

Tickets to the awards banquet are $25, available at Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce office, 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road. The dinner is catered by Mattina’s restaurant.

The Chamber received 71 nominations in nine categories. Entries are scored by a panel of judges based solely on the content of information provided in the nomination form.

Nominees are:

Citizen of the Year: Rosalie Hunt, Bill Ward, Don Vawter, Kale Bodily, Michael James Van Vliet Jr., Chris Brady, Denise Neath, Michael Kenny, Ruth Elaine Fowler, Mary Lou Galvan and Lynne Peterson. Finalists: Fowler, Galvan and Ward. Sponsor: Desert Mountain Security.

Student of the Year: Teagan Mosley, Desarae Paulson, Chase Walther, Alexis Caron, Kael Joseph Juelfs, Cassandra Ruth Story, Jonathan Allen Winder. Finalists: Walther, Juelfs and Paulson. Sponsor: Taco Bell.

Educator of the Year: Gerald Olsen, Jeri Wolsey, John Hansen, Donnette Piccinetti and Michael Schreiber. Finalists: Schreiber, Olsen, Hansen and Wolsey. Sponsor: Chicago Title.

Organization of the Year: Kingman Youth Soccer League, Route 66 Association, GenK, Kingman Center for the Arts, Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, Mohave Community Orchestra, Veterans Sportsman Alliance. Finalists: Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis, Kingman Center for the Arts and Veterans Sportsman Alliance. Sponsor: Mohave State Bank.

Business of the Year: Party Girls, Frozen Yogurt Island and the Standard newspaper. Sponsor: Mission Bank.

Lifetime Achiever: Ruth Elaine Fowler, Bill DeJulio, Cherish Sammeli, Jim Hinckley, Daniel Schmucker and Don Martin. Finalists: Martin, Fowler and DeJulio. Sponsor: UniSource.

Most Improved Commercial Property: Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1704, Black Sheep Tattoo, Farmhouse and Black Bridge Brewery. Sponsor: Kingman Airport Authority.

Public Service Award: Rusty Cooper and Kelly Moore. Sponsor: JM Eagle.

Young Professional of the Year: Becca Parks and Harley McKeithen. Sponsor: The Kingsmen.