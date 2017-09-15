Horoscope | September 15, 2017

Birthdays: Prince Harry, 33; Tom Hardy, 40; Tommy Lee Jones, 71; Oliver Stone, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a deep breath and stay quiet. Speaking up about something you don’t fully understand can cause problems in your relationships.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional situations that deal with home, family or financial matters should be thought through carefully. Don’t jump to conclusions or give in to emotional manipulation that could end up costing you a bundle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An outing, mini-vacation or getting together with friends should be planned. Looking your best will boost your confidence and give you the courage to participate in physical activities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Relationships will be strained if you jump to conclusions or if you insist on having things done your way. Think twice before you try to make a decision for someone else.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Instability will surface if you apply pressure or make demands. Approach any deal you want to pursue with a fair plan that strives for equality and affordability.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider the changes you can make to your living arrangements without going into debt. Use your intelligence to come up with a plan or incentive that will encourage others to pitch in and help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Extravagance, emotional outbursts and making impulsive choices will cost you personally, emotionally and financially. Refusing to listen to sound advice or choosing to make rash decisions about your living arrangements will work against you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be cautious about how much you spend. Don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your life simple. If you overstep your boundaries, you will be challenged.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can have fun without being excessive. Trying to keep up with someone who is extravagant or indulgent will cost you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let work-related matters get to you. Negotiate contracts on your own behalf.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The choices someone makes will puzzle you. Don’t be tempted to take on too much.