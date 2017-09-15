Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
free trial

Kingman man charged with murder after accomplice killed by law enforcement near Quartzsite

Rodolfo Ballardo, 31, from Wasco, Calif., was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents after he hijacked this semi-tractor trailer and repeatedly fired a weapon at BP agents and DPS troopers, authorities said. (U.S. Border Patrol photo)

Rodolfo Ballardo, 31, from Wasco, Calif., was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents after he hijacked this semi-tractor trailer and repeatedly fired a weapon at BP agents and DPS troopers, authorities said. (U.S. Border Patrol photo)

  • Originally Published: September 15, 2017 4:13 p.m.

    • photo

    The blue Ford Mustang driven by Ruiz-Zazueta that became involved in a pursuit along Interstate 10 after Rodolfo Ballardo, 31, fired on a DPS trooper and Border Patrol agents. (DPS photo)

    Quartzsite – One male suspect is dead and a Kingman man is in the custody of the Arizona Department of Public Safety after a brief chase 40 miles east of Quartzsite Wednesday morning.

    A DPS trooper executed a traffic stop along Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 57 at about 12:56 a.m. The trooper pulled over a blue Ford Mustang for a suspended license plate.

    After the driver, later identified as Marco Ricardo Ruiz-Zazueta, 48, of Kingman, exited the vehicle to speak with the trooper, the front-seat passenger, Rodolfo Ballardo, 31, of Wasco, California, got out of the Mustang and allegedly fired upon the trooper.

    photo

    Rodolfo Ballardo was shot and killed after getting into a gun battle with U.S. Border Patrol agents, La Paz County Sheriff's deputies and Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers Wednesday morning.

    The trooper returned fire and the suspect fled from the scene in the Mustang heading westbound along I-10. United States Border Patrol agents and Laz Paz County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

    Border Patrol agents located the Mustang at milepost 17 and attempted to stop it. A pursuit ensued that ended at milepost 11. There was an exchange of gunfire at this location between the suspect and USBP agents.

    Ballardo fled on foot across the highway to the eastbound side and broke into a commercial semi-truck with a trailer attached, according to the report. He was reported to have commandeered the truck by force from the driver, who was injured but did not get transported for medical treatment.

    Ballardo drove the truck eastbound along I-10 and was pursued by the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office deputies, USBP agents and state troopers. The suspect took Exit 17 and exchanged gunfire with troopers, agents and deputies.

    photo

    Marcos Ricardo Ruiz-Zazueta of Kingman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rodolfo Ballardo.

    Ballardo purportedly continued toward Business I-10, also known as Main Street, where the truck was stopped and a final exchange of gunfire occurred. The suspect was hit during the exchange of gunfire, and troopers, deputies and agents immediately took life-saving steps for the suspect.

    Ballardo was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    Ruiz-Zazueta has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs for sale, and conspiracy to commit transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

    AZDPS detectives are the lead investigators.

    • Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety

    More like this story