Obituary: Mary Thomson

Mary Thomson, 73, of Kingman, passed away September 3, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the Joan and Diana Hospice House.

Mary (Grandma Mary) was born in Newark, New Jersey to Thomas and Bridget McGibney, on February 4, 1944. Grandma Mary enjoyed movies, camping, playing on the beach, spending time with her family and most of all her grandkids.



Mary is survived by her husband; Terry Thomson, daughters; Bonnie Bradley and Holly Overson; sons; Robert Turner, Thomas Thomson and Terry Thomson; sisters Bernadette Woitkowski; Doris McGibney and Rita Ben-Asher and 11 Grandchildren.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents; Thomas and Bridget McGibney, son; Ronald Turner, sister; Mercedes Vardiman and one Brother; Charles McGibney.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Church, on September 18, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com To send a FREE Card to the family go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.