Prep Football: Bulldogs travel to ASU Prep

KINGMAN – McDonald’s and football don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but Kingman High School head coach Cam Wierson has made it work in preaching consistency on the field. In Tony Dungy’s book “Quiet Strength,” the concept of McDonald’s providing quality fries all over the world has proven to work for the Bulldogs.

“When I’m talking to our kids about having high quality production and effort all day every day, all I have to say to them is “french fries” and they know exactly what I’m talking about,” he said. “Anyone can be great one day a week or one week a month. Special people are great all day every day. Set the bar high, and keep it there every day.”

Kingman (1-3) will look to put this motto to work today as it travels to Phoenix for a 7 p.m. contest at ASU Prep. The Bulldogs dropped a 28-20 loss to the Sun Devils last year and Wierson knows it was miscues that cost them.

“We were beating them 20-8 late in the 3rd quarter,” Wierson said. “We should have smashed them last year, but we had six turnovers.”

The Sun Devils (0-2) enter tonight’s contest searching for their first win and has shown they are dangerous passing the ball.

“ASU Prep is excellent at throwing and catching slants,” Wierson said. “Probably the best on our whole schedule.”

The Bulldogs open action in the 3A West Region next Friday at Wickenburg, but they are not looking ahead and instead focused on getting better each day.

“We’re getting in good work and simultaneously having fun at practice,” Wierson said. “I can confidently say we’re doing this. Our attitude and outlook is awesome right now.”