Kingman High’s Roderick swims past competition

KINGMAN – Kingman High’s Graceanne Roderick had never competed in the 500-yard freestyle during a swim meet. Roderick didn’t disappoint in her first try last week, finishing in 8:03.60 to take first place at Centennial Pool.

“I thought the girls in front of me were beating me,” Roderick said. “I was tired, but I did it.”

That wasn’t Roderick’s lone successful finish though, as she was also first in the 100-yard backstroke and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that finished in first.

Roderick mentioned that she did pretty well in the 500 during practice and so coach Jerusha Presnal recommended she compete in it. Roderick was happy she did do it and said she surprised herself.

“I could not be more proud of my swimmers,” Presnal said. “I am fortunate to have a team filled with many new athletes who are showing great potential and two returning athletes who are improving and dropping time off of their individual events. … I continue to be excited to see how all athletes will grow.”

Kingman’s Dawson Gillean lived up to Presnal’s words as he also took first place in the 500 freestyle in his first time swimming in the event.

“I was a little nervous for it, but I pushed through it,” Gillean said. “I just kept going. I was thinking in my mind I was going to win.”

Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high schools also competed in the meet. The Vols went 3-0, the Lady Vols finished 2-0 and the Tigers were 2-1.

“I was very impressed with the results although we still have work to do to get where we want to be,” Academy head coach Teri Rose said. “Each swimmer bettered personal times posted last week and as a group, shaved off time in each of the three relays.”

Tigers sophomore James Scholl swam a 2:37.57 to take first in the 200 freestyle, while Nic Depner swam a 2:11.20 in the 200 individual medley for first and Kaden Bean finished in 1:00.01 for first in the 100 freestyle.

“I’m pretty pleased,” Depner said. “I got first place, but I didn’t get a personal best in the 200 IM. Our relays did really well, especially in the 200 free relay. We dropped a couple of seconds I think.”

The Academy’s Joey Caton, Alec Rose, Depner and Bean swam a 1:46.33 in the 200 freestyle relay to take first, while the same group of Tigers also finished first in the 200 medley relay with a 2:03.75.

In the 400 freestyle relay, School, Caton, Bean and Depner swam a 4:11.15 to add another first-place finish for the Academy.

For the Lady Vols, Margaret High (200 freestyle), Hailey Puaa (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Katherine Cornelsen (100 butterfly) and Emily Munson (100 breaststroke) all finished in first.

Garrett Newberry (100 backstroke) and Diego Navarte (100 breaststroke) each finished first for the Volunteers.

“Overall, we did pretty well,” said Lee Williams’ Jacob Harter. “We dropped time in some events. We just had little mistakes here and there, but that tends to happen. We’re just going to build up from there, practice and get better.”