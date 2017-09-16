Prep Football: Bulldogs win thriller over ASU Prep, 20-19

KINGMAN – Austin Dias broke a tackle, spun away from a defender, reversed field and somehow found the end zone Friday night to give Kingman High School a thrilling 20-19 win on the road over ASU Prep.

“He made a hell of a play and refused to go down,” said Bulldogs head coach Cam Wierson. “Austin was upset that his brother Danny just got carted off the field. … We knew Austin was going to refuse to lose. He was going to go do it for his brother.”

Danny Dias was injured on a play with 30 seconds left in the game, but Kingman rallied together and won it for their teammate.

The Bulldogs (2-3) narrowed the score to 19-18 with 12 seconds to go as Darrell Mitchell connected with Kyle Ferguson on a touchdown pass.

Wierson and his staff had already decided before the drive to attempt the two-point conversion, and Austin Dias came through with an amazing play to cap off a great win.

“The kids figured out how to continue to fight through tough times and went out and won in a clutch situation,” Wierson said. “… Our kids refused to lose and refused to lay down. They went and got the job done. I’m amazed at the ability to triumph.”

Dias scored on a four-yard touchdown run and Nate Lawson added a 57-yard scamper to account for the final tally.

Mitchell finished 4-for-7 for 64 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Austin Dias racked up 126 yards on the ground, while Lawson finished with 92 yards. James Carter was the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 28 yards, while Powers Corbin had one catch for 25 yards.

Kingman is on its bye week this Friday and returns to action Sept. 29 with a road contest at Wickenburg.