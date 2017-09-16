Prep Football: Vols fall to Mingus

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team suffered its first loss of the season Friday, dropping a 38-0 loss at Mingus.

The Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) put up just 110 yards through the air against the Marauders and finished with minus-24 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Lee Williams’ Joel Nunez recovered a fumble, while Marco Narvarte tallied two sacks. Kael Juelfs finished with a team-high 22 tackles.

Mingus (1-3, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon) racked up 471 total yards (208 passing, 263 rushing).

Alex Nelson led the Marauders with three rushing touchdowns.

Mingus finished with nine sacks on defense.

Lee Williams returns home Friday for a 7 p.m. contest against Prescott.