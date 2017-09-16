Prep Roundup: Vols, Lady Vols take first in Parker

KINGMAN – The Kingman, Lee Williams and Kingman Academy high school cross country teams traveled to Parker last week and the Vols and Lady Vols finished in first place. The Tigers were sixth, followed by the Bulldogs in ninth. The Lady Bulldogs finished in sixth.

Individually, the Lady Vols had the top three finishers as Alize Hecker, Alexis Hecker and Meah Wilson placed first, second and third, respectively. Kingman Academy’s Shasta Wing was 19th, while Kingman’s Lilly May Garcia finished 22nd.

Kingman Academy’s Sam Skankey led the pack on the boys side, running an 18:32 to take first place. Lee Williams’ Just Dalrymple was eighth, followed by fellow Volunteer Zach Tempert in seventh. Kingman’s Christian Yazzie was 28th.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Lake Havasu 1

The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team hosted Lake Havasu Thursday and picked up a 3-1 win, (25-23, 23-25, 25-9, 25-17).

Shaunti Short led the Lady Tigers with 13 assists, five digs and three kills. Aspen Jackson added nine kills and seven digs, while Isabella Anderson tallied six kills and five digs. Grace Herbine rounded out the top performers with seven kills.

Kingman Academy (4-1) is back in action Monday with a 6 p.m. match at River Valley.

Flagstaff 3, Lee Williams 0

At Flagstaff, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team made the trip to face Flagstaff High Thursday and suffered a 3-0 setback, (25-12, 25-17, 25-18).

The Lady Vols (4-2, 0-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) continue their road trip Monday with a 6 p.m. match at Kingman High.

Parker 3, Kingman 0

At Parker, the Kingman High School volleyball team traveled to Parker Thursday and fell 3-0, (25-6, 25-20, 25-17). The Lady Bulldogs (0-5) host Lee Williams Monday.

Girls Golf

The Lee Williams High School girls golf team competed in two matches last week.

The Lady Vols started the week off with a 10-stroke win over Lake Havasu (205-215) and then nearly added another top finish at Barry Goldwater, shooting a 169 to take second behind Ironwood’s 195.

At Cerbat Cliffs, Kadence Sterling shot a 13-over par 49 to take second place, followed by Sarah White in a tie for third (50), Paige Lucero in fifth (52) and Audra Coffman and Kaylee Moore in a tie for sixth (54).

Kingman High’s Gisele Jabloski shot a 64 to take 11th place.

At Barry Goldwater, Moore led the way for Lee Williams, shooting a nine-over-par 38 for first place. Lucero tied for second (39), while Coffman was fourth (41) and Kristen Heitzman was ninth with a 51.

Boys Golf

The Kingman and Lee Williams high school golf teams were in action at Cerbat Cliffs and Valle Vista golf courses last week.

At Cerbat Cliffs, the Vols shot a 197 in the match to take first place, while Kingman was third with a 208.

Lee Williams’ Brandon Carver led the way with a 7-over-par 39 for first place, followed by Kingman’s Matthew Mendez and Hayden Tanner in a tie for fourth with a 49. Lee Williams’ Cole Morton shot a 50 for sixth, while fellow Volunteer Wyatt Talk was seventh (52).

Kingman’s TJ Harviston and Kaelib Miller tied for 11th with a 55, while Volunteers Brycen Rodriguez and Justin Talk finished 13th and 15th, respectively.

At Valle Vista, Lee Williams shot a 191 to take second and Kingman followed in third with a 223.

Carver added another first-place finish with a 3-over-par 39, followed by Wyatt Talk in a tie for fourth (49), Morton in sixth (50), Tanner and Mendez in a tie for seventh (51) and Justin Talk in 10th.