Arizona search and rescue unit returning after hurricane duty

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona urban search and rescue unit is returning home after weeks of duty in Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the 80-member Arizona Task Force One was scheduled to return to Phoenix Saturday evening after a 21-day deployment for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, City Council members and Fire Department employees and their families plan to greet the returning team members at a Fire Department facility in southwest Phoenix.

The unit worked eight days in communities outside Houston and ten deployed to Florida.

The unit is returning in a convoy of more than 20 trucks pulling boat trailers, box trucks and high-tech equipment.