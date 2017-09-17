Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Arizona search and rescue unit returning after hurricane duty

Members of Arizona Task Force One as they prepared for hurricane duty Sept. 10.

Phoenix Fire Department/Courtesy

Members of Arizona Task Force One as they prepared for hurricane duty Sept. 10.

  September 17, 2017

    • PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona urban search and rescue unit is returning home after weeks of duty in Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

    The Phoenix Fire Department says the 80-member Arizona Task Force One was scheduled to return to Phoenix Saturday evening after a 21-day deployment for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

    Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, City Council members and Fire Department employees and their families plan to greet the returning team members at a Fire Department facility in southwest Phoenix.

    The unit worked eight days in communities outside Houston and ten deployed to Florida.

    The unit is returning in a convoy of more than 20 trucks pulling boat trailers, box trucks and high-tech equipment.

