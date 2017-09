Events Calendar | September 17, 2017

TODAY

Cooking Class

1-3 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3180 White Cliffs Road, Vegan, Free, 928-757-2614.

Lake Mead Ranger Program

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Mead Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City, 702-293-8990.

Pet Adoption

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kingman PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road.

Mohave County

Fair 2017

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636. Or www.mcfafairgrounds.org/.

MONDAY

Andy Awards

6 p.m., Beale Celebrations,

201 N. 4th St., 40th annual, $25.

Board of Supervisors

9:30 a.m., Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. doors open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

City Council

5:30 p.m., Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Blood Drive

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Kingmn High School Gymnasium, 4182 Bank St.

Orchestra Rehearsals

7-8:30 p.m., Mohave Community Orchestra, Manzanita Elementary, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., Golden Valley Bingo, 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Andy Devine Days

4 p.m., Beale Street, Tractor Pull, Wild West Car Show, live music, more.

Neighborhood Watch

6 p.m., New Kingman-Butler Neighborhood Watch meeting, Neal Butler Community Park, Jagerson Avenue and Bank Steet.

Street Concert

7-10 p.m., 312 E. Beale St., Jonathon Lee Band, Free.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Andy Devine Days

10 a.m. Beale Street, Parade, Wild West Car Show, live music, more.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Auction

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Lake Mead Ranger Chat

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lake Mead Visitor Center, , 10 Lakeshore Road, Boulder City, Topic is National Parks, 702-293-8990.