Garibaldi’s opens for lunch downtown

KINGMAN – Ann and Luigi Garibaldi are taking a chance on downtown’s resurging business development, opening Garibaldi’s deli at 311 E. Andy Devine Ave., the former location of an ice cream parlor and Mexican restaurant.

Luigi, originally from Sacramento, California, studied at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco and worked as chef at White Cliffs Senior Living when the couple came to Kingman 10 years ago.

He taught home-cooking classes as a side business and grew that into a catering business.

Prior to opening Garibaldi’s deli on Monday, Luigi and Ann were hosting private dinners that drew close to 50 people at the space that’s being leased from Swiss investor Werner Fleischmann, owner of the historic Brunswick hotel and other downtown properties.

They put about $100,000 into renovating the place, mostly in the kitchen where they bought a new oven, freezer and other equipment.

They stripped and refinished the original hardwood flooring, put up a wall between the dining area and backhouse and changed out the overhead lighting. An Italian-style rock wall is in the works.

Are they concerned about the previous business failing?

“No. Not at all because Luigi’s food is amazing,” said Ann, a physician’s assistant at KRMC. “It’s hands-down the best lunch you’re going to get.”

“Everything is handcrafted,” Luigi added. “All our sauces are made from scratch. We use nothing canned. Everything’s fresh.”

And they built a “foundation” of customers from the catered dinners, going from nothing to being sold out.

The restaurant, open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, serves a choice of penne, linguine or spaghetti for pasta, and Luigi’s hearty red sauce, garlic cream or garlic herb for sauce for $8. Toppers are herb chicken ($4), marinated top sirloin ($5), shrimp skewer ($5) and Luigi’s signature meatballs ($4).

Also on the menu are appetizers, salads, sandwiches and dessert.

Ann said the lease rates are reasonable and Fleischmann has been great working with them in establishing the business, and lunch crowds during the first week of being open were encouraging.

“It’s exciting. It’s fun,” she said.