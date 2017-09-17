Horoscope | September 17, 2017

Birthdays: Jimmie Johnson, 42; Constantine Maroulis, 42; Doug E. Fresh, 51; Kyle Chandler, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your plans with friends and family. Don’t let uncertainty cloud your vision or deter you from following your heart and your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take better care of your health. Show discipline when it comes to diet and exercise and you will feel good about the way you look and feel.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal change, romance or physical improvements are favored. Less talk and more action will help you ward off an argument.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in an event that will give you a different perspective on lifestyle options Understanding the benefits and disadvantages to the way you live and how you take care of yourself will help bring about change.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get in the game. Be a participant and show everyone what you are capable of doing. Positive changes at home will encourage better relationships.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Fix up your surroundings or make a point to do something that will encourage a better working relationships. Contribute your time or ideas to a cause you believe in.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Explore your options and consider the changes that will improve your life. Spending time with someone you love will bring you closer together.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put more effort into building the type of environment that is conducive to developing your creative dreams. Using intelligence and originality will help your development.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A day trip will bring you closer to someone you love. Making adjustments to the way you live will help stabilize your personal life.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for alternative ways to use your skills to your benefit. Offers to help others must fit within strict rules and guidelines.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Progress will be made if you discuss your thoughts with loved ones. The changes that you make will bring greater stability to your life.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Altering the way you live or taking better care of your health will improve your life. Physical fitness, a new diet and paying attention to your appearance will enhance your love life.