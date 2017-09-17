‘Kingman’s Got Talent’ scores big at the fair

KINGMAN – Every year the Mohave County Fair is full of fun, food and surprises. The exhibits are remarkable and the food is out of this world.

This year there were several entertaining acts and shows to see like the magicians, a knife thrower and a hypnotist.

However, this year there was an especially enjoyable surprise.The Kingdom of God Baptist church brought “Kingman’s Got Talent” to the fairgrounds. A call was sent out to all of Kingman to showcase its talents.

Kingman responded in full force. Nearly 50 acts auditioned for the right to make it to the finals at the Mohave County Fair Thursday. Twenty-two got there and vied for the crown of “Kingman’s Got Talent” in front of a packed house, and the contestants gave it their all.

Mayor Monica Gate was one of three judges with radio personality Jack Mafara, and world class musician Bill Bailey also judged the event. The judges really had their work cut out for themselves with such a powerful lineup of acts that were great.

The talent ranged from singer-songwriter Jim Dugan to the beautiful voice of Aspen Jackson. There were dancers and singers, young and old, and the music ranged from rock to Christian.

When the dust settled, first place went to guitarist and singer Julia Tucker, who played and sang the song “Jolene.” Coming in a close second by literally one point, went to the 11-year-old twins Mollie and Rylie Taylor, who sang from the broadway musical “Wicked.”

Third place was rounded out by another duo act at the ripe old age of 12, Sara Halverson and her best friend, Avery. They choreographed and danced their way into everyone’s heart

It was surely a night to remember. When the large crowd was asked would you like to see this again next year, the answer was a resounding, “yes.”

