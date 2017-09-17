Mohave County road work scheduled this week

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Works announced the following road work for the week of Sept. 18:

In Lake Mohave Ranchos, the blade will be active at Cottonwood Road from Highway 93 to Lake Mohave and on Edgemont Road north to 9th Street.

In Golden Valley, blades will be active at Redwall Drive west to Aztec Road, at Centennial and Sacramento roads and from Oatman Highway to Yucca Road; Shinarump road from Laguna Road east to Aztec Road; Colorado Road to Laguna Road from Chino Road to Agua Fria Road; and Laguna Road Colorado Road and Troy Road from Glen Canyon Road to Estrella Road.

In Valle Vista, crews will be working routes as needed.

In the east Kingman area, crews will be blading old U.S. 93.

Crews will be patching local roads and performing storm cleanup where necessary in Golden Valley, Meadview and Dolan Springs.

In south Golden Valley, crews will be performing storm repair, cleanup and sweeping on Oatman Highway between mileposts 26 and 34.

In Kingman, crews will be performing repairs and filling potholes in the Butler neighborhood.

In Wikieup, the blade will be active on Signal Road.

In Yucca, the blade will be active on Alamo Road then onto Knox. Crews will be blading Antares Road from Route 66 working north.

Motorists are reminded to be alert and careful in work zones, and obey posted speed limits.