Obituary | Carlena Ann Fast Praytor

Carlena Ann Fast Praytor, 67, veteran of the United States Navy, born July 3, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on August 22, 2017.

She loved Elvis Presley, Memphis, writing poetry, her children, grandchildren and two puppies – Lucky and Rainbow. Above all, she loved Jesus.

She is survived by her four children: Clint Praytor, Lena Oktay (Brandon), Wendy Scallions (Todd), and Candy Campos (Elvis); her 13 grandchildren: Becky, Brianna, Landon, Ryan, Brock, Sara, Lizzy, Cameron, Brooklyn, Carlon, Sophia, Hanna, and Lukas; her mom: Nancy Arnold; her brothers: Tony Trim (Pam) and Roy Trim; countless members of the Fast family, and other extended family and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Howard Fast; her mother, Louise Skipper Young; and her sister, Jamie McDonald.

