Rants & Raves | September 17, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

DACA: Michael Shannon your alternative facts and compassion overwhelms me.

The myth of Clinton winning the popular vote: This piece contains assertions without corresponding documentation. A claim should always be backed with evidence, especially the type of claims issued by the writer.

Where Are the Women Firefighters?: More gender crapola. Most women are smart enough to know they’ll never have the strength of men and therefore don’t waste time applying. Women are designed to give birth, and if trapped in a burning building, I want a fireMAN rescuing me.

Dave French retirement: Thank you, Mr. French, for your years of Kingman Airport Authority service to the City of Kingman. I hope you enjoy your retirement.

Reasons for Arpaio conviction: Toss the conviction? Trump’s pardon of “Sheriff Joe” does not remove the basis of the conviction. Trump’s pardon is a slap in the face to all Latinos subjected to Arpaio’s illegality. I hope all Latinos remember that come election day.

Equifax: Equifax’s CEO is a music major. What could posibly go wrong with that? (Hint – ask John McAfee)

Forging Future Good Wrenches: The CTE classes has been in existence for over 30 years in the KUSD. Mr. Terry McCoy taught this class giving many of his students the skills that they need to obtain future careers in many areas of the industry.

Donations sought for MCSO K-9 Program: If they can’t afford the program, then they can’t afford the program and need to forget it. I am so sick and tired of everyone in this town wanting to put their hand into my wallet every time I turn around.

Ambassadors: Well done by our editor about our City Council. Indeed, we do not all mature at the same age. Na-na-na-na, sticking out my tongue.

Hotel Beale: Have lived here my whole life would very much like something done with it. It’s beautiful. It just needs the owners to let loose of it.

ADOT needs to prioritize Mohave County for more highway improvements: These Mohave County thoroughfares, highways, roads, streets and intersection designs are outdated and are for less population. Our highways are overused, worn out, frayed, overexposed to hot temperatures and ADOT has prioritized for more state, federal, grant funding.