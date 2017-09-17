Supervisors get 2nd chance to increase sheriff’s department budget

KINGMAN – Left out of the budget for increased funding, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office gets a second chance Monday when the Board of Supervisors looks at sweeping $1.8 million to the sheriff and other departments.

The board meets at 9:30 a.m. at the County Administrative Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Anyone wishing to address the board should fill out a request form prior to the meeting.

The sweeps are authorized through two bills adopted in Arizona’s 53rd Legislature to provide funding deemed necessary by the board from any source, including funds of countywide special tax districts.

House Bill 2546 authorizes a cost shift of $144,680 for sexually violent persons; $174,619 for restoration of competency; and $207,322 for Arizona Department of Revenue.

HB 1522 authorizes a cost shift of $102,142 for juvenile corrections.

Sheriff Doug Schuster said his department continues to experience internal “compression” issues, or differences in pay between corrections officers with years of experience and those relatively new to the job.

As a result, staffing levels are consistently below adequate for safety and security at the detention center, he said. Compression has also led to a high turnover rate, which adds to costs for training and new equipment.

Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of current correction officers have less than three years of service. Long-term employees with experience and tenure desired is waning, which Schuster has said clearly speaks to the compression issue. He’s asking for $632,366.

Other items on the board’s agenda:

• Provide direction to staff on moving forward with public auction of 802 Beale St. (Continued from Aug. 21)

• Approve and adopt storm water management program designed to reduce the discharge of pollutants entering Mohave County’s small municipal storm sewer systems. Mohave County’s permit area is currently for unincorporated areas around Lake Havasu City.

• Acknowledge quarter-cent county general excise sales tax adopted as a source of construction funding of a new four-story, 66,000-square-foot Superior Court building at 401 E. Spring St. Direct Public Works to submit construction documents for building code and civil infrastructure plan review on or after May 1, 2018.

• Accept receipt and refer to Public Works a petition requesting Fortuna Court from Stockton Hill Road to the west end of Fortuna Court, about 650 feet, be accepted into the county’s road system for regular maintenance.

• Approve $29,050 from Taxpayer’s Information Fund for automating the tax lien foreclosure process. State law approved uses of TIF funds, including purchasing, maintaining and upgrading computer hardware and software.