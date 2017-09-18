Arizona jobless rate goes down, nation is up

PHOENIX – Want to know what’s propelling Arizona employment? Old people. And folks who like to eat out.

New figures Thursday, Sept. 14, show the state’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate for August ticked down a tenth of a point to 5.0 percent. It has hovered in that area for about a year.

Meanwhile the national unemployment rate went up the same amount, to 4.4 percent.

The strongest gains in the state came among bars and restaurants which has added 13,500 workers in the past year. That’s a 6.2 percent gain, compared to a relatively anemic 1.4 percent year-over-year increase in overall private sector employment.

Health care came in a distant second with a 3.4 percent increase in overall employment in the past 12 months. But Doug Walls, research administrator for the state Office of Economic Opportunity, pointed out that Arizona continues to do far better than the rest of the nation, with just a 1.2 percent employment gain in health care over the same period.

And he said the longer-term prognosis is promising.

What’s driving that, he said, are demographics. In 2015, 15.6 percent of Arizona residents were 65 or older. He figures that will reach 19.8 percent by 2027.

Conversely, the percentage of Arizonans younger than 18 will slide from 24.4 percent to 22.2 percent over the same period, with a similar decline among those in between.

What makes that important, Walls said, is that old people spend more on health care. A lot more.

The most recent figures show that Medicare spending by Arizonans on a per capita basis –including everyone in the state – is $10,096 a year. By contrast, the same figure for private insurance, the kind of coverage for most people younger than 65, is just $4,035.

All that spending supports more than 307,000 jobs in health care in Arizona, meaning one out of every seven people working in the private sector.

“So as we see the population age and that share of the individuals 65 and older increasing, the demand for health services and medical services should also increase,” Walls said.