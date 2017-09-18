Horoscope | September 18, 2017

Birthdays: Jason Sudeikis, 42; James Marsden, 44; Jada Pinkett Smith, 46; Aisha Tyler, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your goal should be finishing what you start. Maintaining a low-key persona will allow you to get more done with less interference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Networking and gatherings geared toward making life better for the average person will lead to new friendships and a better standard of living.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your actions will express how you feel and what you have to offer. Being truthful and open about what you want in return will not please everyone, but is the best route to take.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Whether it’s moving furniture around, getting rid of things you no longer use or changing your routine or eating habits, the end result will improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider whether you are being offered a good opportunity or not. You may be getting in over your head if you aren’t careful about how you handle your money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Consider your choices and what makes the most sense. Your aim should be to get ahead, not to waste your time on something that isn’t changeable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen to reason. Impulsive actions will not bring the results you are hoping for.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a different route. Whether your journey is physical or emotional, trying something new will spark your imagination and help you find answers that will encourage personal growth and development.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think before you say something that may offend or hurt someone. Being a joker is fine, but not at the expense of someone innocent and shy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Open up about your concerns. You don’t have to offer personal information, but you can cite consequences as a result of not taking care of pending issues on time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check in with people you have worked with in the past and you’ll find out about an opportunity that interests you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Look for alternative ways to deal with partnership problems. Keeping the peace and offering fair solutions will help offset an unnecessary argument.