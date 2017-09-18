Kingman Photo | Money for asbestos removal

Back row, left to right, Sherryl Niezwaag, Cathy Kough, Linda Mautz, Pat Farrell, Shirley Baker, Susie Glaser and Kathleen Pontillo. Linda Buschardt is standing directly in front of Farrell. The VFW Auxiliary 10386 post in Butler presented a check for $500 to Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council President Pat Farrell Aug. 31 to assist in the costs of asbestos removal from the Arnold Plaza building in downtown Kingman. JAVC is working to turn the abandoned former county building into a rehabilitation center for veterans.