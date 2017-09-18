Letter of Thanks | Anonymous Dinner Buyer

We are seniors from Golden Valley and have been in Flagstaff for medical appointments for three days.

During that time, my husband had a bad fall and had to go to the Flagstaff ER.

Returning to the Kingman Area Sept. 10, my husband got very sick. We went to two different urgent care centers, and they were both closed.

Therefore we had to go to the Kingman hospital ER. It was late, about 7:30 p.m., when we left the ER and decided we better get dinner before driving home.

We went to the Cracker Barrel and ordered our dinner. Five minutes after placing our order, our waiter came over and told us someone had paid for our dinner.

We have had three days of stress and this was such a pleasant surprise that someone wanted to make our day and pay for our dinner.

Thank you, kind angel.

It is nice to know that there are very kind people that want to help someone. We will pay it forward.

Bob and Carol

Golden Valley