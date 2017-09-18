Sewage, water issues rear their heads at City Council

KINGMAN – City Council will take a break from discussing new interchanges Tuesday and turn their focus elsewhere.

They have their eye on trying to dig up Kingman Airport Authority’s financial records and will discuss ways to pull it off. They also will seek direction on researching potential attorney firms that are experts in the aviation and airport field.

Sewage and water issues will present themselves in two forms.

Councilmember Travis Lingenfelter has requested the establishment of a Water Recharge and Sustainability Commission. The commission’s duties and goals would include, but are not limited to providing policy makers with data and resources to proactively address Kingman’s water challenges, identify opportunities to advance sustainable water conservation and recharge solutions and create a forum for shared water conservation and recharge information.

Sewage costs money and city council may look to hold a public hearing on establishing new and increasing existing city sewer fees. User fees have not been reviewed as a whole since 2005 and have not been adjusted, in some cases, for more than 20 years. City staff has performed a comprehensive review of city services being provided and the user fees being charged, a Council work session was held to discuss and review staff’s findings and proposed user fee adjustments. Very few modifications were made to the proposal, and proposed user fee adjustments were presented to the public during the City’s scheduled Budget Town Hall in April. The next steps in the process would be to hold a public hearing to establish new and increase existing user fees.

With water wells breaking all over town, Councilwoman Vickie Kress requested a report on the status of all wells in the Kingman water system. There are 16 wells in the system with four located in the Sacramento Valley Basin. They’re generally smaller, shallower wells and are located in the downtown area. One of them, Pamona, is currently out of service. The remaining twelve are located in the Hualapai Valley Basin, generally in the northern part of Kingman. These wells are generally deeper and larger producers. Two of these wells, City Well 3 and City Well 4 are currently out of service for maintenance of motors. Design for development of a new well site, City Well 10 is budgeted for this fiscal year.

City Council meeting are open to the public and begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St.

