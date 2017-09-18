Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
free trial

Sketches released of girl found in suitcase in Texas, likely Arizona connection

Composite sketches provided by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Composite sketches provided by National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

  • Originally Published: September 18, 2017 5:53 a.m.

    • Real Crime Scene Photos Released for the First Time by KTARNews923

    photo

    Madison County Sheriff’s Office

    Crime scene photos have been released for the first time showing the area where a young girl's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Madisonville, Texas, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.

    On Sept. 17, 2016 a Texas ranger mowing his pasture discovered the remains of a young girl stuffed inside a suitcase. This week, investigators said a pollen analysis from her remains suggests the child was likely from southwest Arizona or a nearby location.

    Along with the pollen analysis, officials also released composite sketches of the child created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

    According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office the girl was also found with a feeding tube that suggests she likely had a condition called micrognathia, affecting her ability to eat on her own. The child likely needed professional medical care throughout her life.

    Her death was ruled a homicide.

    The girl is believed to have been between the ages of 2 and 6 with black hair more than a foot long. She was Caucasian or Hispanic and was wearing a pink dress and a diaper.

    photo

    Madison County Sheriff’s Office

    Her remains were recovered near the 7800 block of I-45 North in Madisonville, Texas, about 85 miles northwest of Houston.

    Anyone with information about the missing girl is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

    More like this story