Coming to the end of their reign: 2017 rodeo queens say goodbye

With the upcoming Andy Devine Days, 2017’s rodeo royals say goodbye
The 2017 Andy Devine Days rodeo queen Sarah Moulder and teen queen Adison Leo.
Sarah is a 17 year old senior at Kingman Academy of Learning High School where she is on Kingman Tigers Cheer and made All American Cheer. She enjoys art and hanging out with friends. After high school she plans to attend either University of Nevada – Las Vegas or University of Arizona to get a degree in business and become part of the rodeo industry.
Adison is a 14 year old freshman at Lee Williams High School where she holds straight A’s in the Cambridge program and plays on the Lee Williams volleyball team. Adison enjoys playing softball, riding her horses and spending time outdoors.
As she says goodbye, she has one more thing to say: “Every mile is a memory.”
