Horoscope | September 19, 2017

Birthdays: Kevin Zegers, 33; Alison Sweeney, 41; Jimmy Fallon, 43; Trisha Yearwood, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Let past experience guide you. Making an impulsive decision will leave you scrambling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use your voice to make a difference. Whether it’s in a large forum or among friends and family, what you contribute will put you in a position to make improvements.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Nothing will be as it appears. Don’t act out or make assumptions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Think outside the box. It’s OK to do things differently. Use your imagination and you will come up with a plan that incorporates what you are good at and what you enjoy doing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An honest day’s work will bring you the most satisfaction. Put in the time and reap the rewards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Protect your home, possessions and your reputation, and use common sense to put your plans in motion. Being impulsive is not advised, so think matters through and use your intelligence to do what’s right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Impulsive spending or overreacting to medical, legal or financial matters will set you back. Choose reason over emotions to help you reach your goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Give-and-take should be a priority. Find out where your skills will be most helpful, and do your best to encourage others to do the same.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be faced with a challenge. Look for the best way to handle a situation that can influence an important friendship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put pressure on anyone who isn’t pulling his or her weight. Maintaining a sense of structure will be necessary in getting ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity to invest in something should be looked at carefully. Get a second opinion before you take a chance on something you know little about.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your input will be appreciated. Show how innovative you can be.