Motorists killed on Route 66 Monday ID'd

KINGMAN – Two Supai residents were killed Monday when the driver of a four-door Chevrolet sedan inexplicably lost control on Route 66 near milepost 91, approximately 35 miles east of Kingman.

Arizona Department of Public Safety identified Tanya N. Watahomigi, 34, as the driver and Richard Guzman, 35, a passenger in the sedan. The pair were heading west on Route 66 and struck a heavy duty Ford pickup that was heading east. Two occupants in the pickup were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, Peach Springs Fire and EMS, Hualapai Nation Tribal Police, and AMR-River Medical Ambulance also responded.

The collision closed Route 66 for several hours as the reporting agencies cleared the vehicles.

DPS is investigating the cause of the collision.