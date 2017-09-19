Prep Roundup: Lady Vols take 4th, Vols place 6th at Four Corners Invite

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams cross country team traveled to Flagstaff Saturday and the Lady Vols took fourth, while the Vols placed sixth.

Alize Hecker led the way for the Lady Vols in ninth place (21:36.66), followed by Meah Wilson in 10th (21:38.17) and Alexis Hecker in 15th (21:51.44).

“They did a fabulous job with the altitude and ran good races,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “The other girls stepped up and did a good job for us too.”

Just Dalrymple was the top finisher for the Vols, taking 24th (18:28.09), while Zach Tempert was 25th (18:38.32) and Andrew Cardiff was 26th (18:40.66).

“Being able to run together like that is a benefit when scoring points,” Abraham said.

Lee Williams is back in action Wednesday as it travels to Kingman High.

Swimming

At Flagstaff, the Kingman Academy boys swim team continued its season Saturday at the inaugural Fast Times in the Cool Pines AIA state qualifying meet.

“The boys all dropped times and swam some very exciting individual races as well as relays,” said Academy head coach Teri Rose. “We weren’t expecting some of the time drops since we were swimming at almost 7000 feet.”

Eric Depner finished first in the 50 freestyle at 23.30, while Kaden Bean was 12th at 25.97. In the 100 backstroke, Depner was fourth at 1:00.79. Bean also added a 16th place finish in the 100 freestyle.

The Academy’s 200 freestyle relay finished sixth (1:47.05), while the Tigers placed eighth in the 200 medley relay at 2:00.86.

The Academy returns to the pool Thursday for a meet at Centennial Pool.

Volleyball

Academy 3, River Valley 0

At River Valley, the Kingman Academy volleyball team won its third straight match Monday with a 3-0 sweep of River Valley, (29-27, 25-19, 25-18).

Shaunti Short led the Lady Tigers with 11 assists, four digs and two kills. Aspen Jackson added 13 kills and six digs, while Lynsey Day tallied four assists, four digs and three kills. Isabella Anderson rounded out the top performers with six kills and three digs.

The Academy (5-2) travels to Kingman High Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match.