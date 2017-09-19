Trial set for conflict of interest charges against Vic Riccardi

KINGMAN – Judge Rick Lambert set a trial date of Dec. 12 for conflict of interest charges against Vic Riccardi, board member for the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District.

Jacobo Chavez, defense attorney for Riccardi, said he has no objection to the state’s disclosure of evidence, and the state has no objection to the defense’s disclosure. He said there are 15 witnesses to be called.

Lambert also scheduled a final management conference for Nov. 27.

NACFD board members Riccardi and Sue Wilkin and Fire Chief Wayne Eder pleaded not guilty in July to charges of conflict of interest and misuse of public funds related to mechanical work performed on one of the district fire trucks at Riccardi’s automotive shop in Valle Vista.

Eder signed off on the work without board approval. Wilkin, clerk of the board, issued the check for $1,357. They have entered plea offers which have not been disclosed by the court.

Riccardi, fire chief of Valle Vista Fire District before it was brought under NACFD, said he was asked to diagnose the source of an oil leak on a truck that he designed and built.

It took three days of power-washing dirt and grease off the truck to find the leak, which had to be repaired by Fire Trucks Unlimited in Henderson, Nevada, he said.

Riccardi rejected an offer to dismiss misuse of public monies charges in exchange for a guilty plea for conflict of interest and resignation from the board. He agreed to reimburse the repair charge and take probation.