What are hunter ethics?

One of topics covered in all Arizona Hunter Education classes concerns ethics.

But what are they and what do they mean to sportsmen?

Ethics are rules that govern our conduct when hunting. They relate to fairness, respect and responsibility that we as hunters have. They are personal, unwritten rules that we live by.

Ethics can vary from person to person and can change as a hunter becomes more experienced.

One of the great conservationists of all time, Aldo Leopold stated that “ethical behavior is doing the right thing when no one else is watching – even when doing the wrong thing is legal.”

Here is an example.

In Arizona, it is legal to hunt elk with any center fire cartridge, including a diminutive 25 ACP pistol round with a 50 grain bullet. This is obviously not enough cartridge to ethically try and take an elk with, but it is in fact legal under Arizona law. Would you ever use such a caliber? No ethical hunter would.

But other hunting situations can mean different things to different hunters. For instance, would you shoot a quail on the ground? It is legal, and in most situations is safe. Some sportsmen do not do this, but most do.

How about shooting a gobbler out of a tree? In Arizona it is legal, but is it ethical? This is a question that a hunter must answer before they pull the trigger on their shotgun.

In our hunter education classes I teach that a situation must pass a three pronged test. One, is the action you are planning to take legal? Two, is the action you plan to take safe? Three, is the action you are planning to do something that you would be proud to tell your best friend?

If the answer to any of those questions is “No” then you can bet it is also not ethical.

Sportsmen have a responsibility to not only other hunters, but to landowners and even non-hunters as well.

Remember that public lands belong to everyone, and that includes non-consumptive users such as bird watchers, hikers, photographers, horseback riders and campers.

Be careful, safe and ethical.