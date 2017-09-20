City Council votes not to renew city manager’s contract

KINGMAN – After returning from executive session to discuss city manager John Dougherty’s annual performance evaluation, Kingman City Council voted to not renew Dougherty’s contract at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

There was a short discussion before the vote after Councilmember Travis Lingenfelter made a motion not to renew the contract and to appoint an interim city manager. Councilmember Stuart Yocum requested clarification as to why an interim was being appointed. Yocum initially said that Dougherty’s contract expired at the end of the year, but he was corrected by Councilmember Vickie Kress that the current contract expires at the end November.

Lingenfelter revised his motion without an interim being included, Vice Mayor Jen Miles seconded the motion and it was passed with Yocum being the lone dissenting vote.

The council previously went into executive session two weeks ago to deliver Dougherty his evaluation, which set the table for Tuesday’s action. Dougherty said the result of the evaluation caught him off guard.

“After I received my evaluation two weeks ago, that I found shocking but last night’s decision no, not a surprise,” the city manager said.

City Council, which already has plenty on its plate, must now begin the search for a city manager.

“I wish Mr. Dougherty all the best in his future endeavors,” Mayor Monica Gates posted on her Facebook page Wednesday morning.