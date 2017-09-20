Mobile home erupts in flames Tuesday

KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Simon Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday to find one home and a trailer engulfed in flames and another home exposed to the fire.

KFD initially sent four engines in response to the call, said Anger Muller, assistant chief of operations.

Two more engines were called in from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District due to how long the fire had been burning and what was involved, he said. All units had cleared the scene by noon.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire and how much damage it caused.

The fire breached through the structure and extended into a light pile of debris, indicating that it had taken some time to build, Muller said.

- Information provided by Kingman Fire Department