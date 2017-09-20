Financial caretaker allegedly rips off special needs clients

SEDONA – A Sedona woman has been arrested after allegedly ripping off her special needs clients.

In May, personnel from Adult Protective Services (APS) contacted Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report allegations of fraud and theft by 39-year-old Krista Cline, according to a YCSO news release.

Between January 2016, and May 2017, while acting as a conservator/guardian in a licensed fiduciary capacity, Cline transferred more than $100,000 above and beyond her fees, services, and costs from the accounts of two victims for personal use. Only Cline had access to the victim’s accounts during that time frame.

APS personnel requested cooperation from Cline to review documents during their investigation, but she refused, stated YCSO.

The case detective issued subpoenas for Clines’ bank accounts and established a timeline for all the money transfers by Cline as she stole from the victims.

On Sept. 13, Cline met with the case detective and essentially denied knowledge or responsibility regarding money transfers for personal use. She also refused to provide the documents requested earlier in the investigation, according to the release. Cline was arrested and booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including fraudulent schemes and theft. She has since been released after posting a $7,500 bond.